ATES guerrillas discover Pantsir-S1 complex on the outskirts of Moscow
Kyiv • UNN
The pro-Ukrainian movement ATESH has discovered the location of the Pantsir-S1 air defense system on the outskirts of Moscow. The complex protects key facilities from attacks by drones, aircraft and cruise missiles after Russia's defense has been strengthened.
Details
Our agents discovered the location of the Pantsir-S1 air defense system on the outskirts of Moscow. This air defense system protects key industrial, administrative and military facilities from attacks by drones, aircraft and cruise missiles
The guerrillas noted that after successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in August 2024 on the radio intelligence center and Ostafyevo airport, UAV attacks deep into Russia have become regular.
In response, the Russian Armed Forces are strengthening the defense of their facilities by increasing the number of air defense systems.
Our agents actively record new locations of the complexes and promptly transmit data for further action
Recall
Agents of the ATESH movement discovered an air defense base on Cape Fiolent, which provides protection for Sevastopol. The location of air defense systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, and electronic warfare systems was reconnoitered.