Guerrillas discover new Russian ammunition depot in Donetsk region - ATES
Kyiv • UNN
In the Donetsk region, guerrillas found a new field depot of Russian ammunition near Berestove. The ATES movement reported the coordinates of the depot, where the Russians had brought several trucks of shells for the front.
Details
Our agent among the soldiers of the 36th Brigade reported to us information about the location of a new field artillery depot near the village of Berestove, Donetsk region
The guerrillas found out that in a few days the Russians had brought several trucks of ammunition there to be sent to the front.
ATESH also provided the coordinates of the Russians' warehouse: 47.575882, 38.310768
