Guerrillas discover new Russian ammunition depot in Donetsk region - ATES

In Donetsk region, guerrillas have discovered a new Russian ammunition depot where shells are stored before being sent to the front. This was stated by the underground movement “ATESH”, UNN reports .

Details

Our agent among the soldiers of the 36th Brigade reported to us information about the location of a new field artillery depot near the village of Berestove, Donetsk region - ATESH said in a statement.

The guerrillas found out that in a few days the Russians had brought several trucks of ammunition there to be sent to the front.

ATESH also provided the coordinates of the Russians' warehouse: 47.575882, 38.310768

