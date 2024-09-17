Satellite photos clearly show that a large-scale fire broke out near Mariupol as a result of Ukrainian strikes on Russian ammunition depots. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.

Details [1

The Russian service of Radio Liberty has published images showing the aftermath of fires and the detonation of ammunition in three different locations on the outskirts of Mariupol. Some of the strikes, according to the photos and eyewitness accounts, took place as early as September 13, while others took place on the night of September 16.

AddendumAddendum

In addition, Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, released photos from the explosion sites. According to him, the photos show destroyed warehouses in the village of Hlyboke, Mariupol district

Recall

The Ukrainian Navy said that the other day it launched a missile strike on important ammunition depots nearby, which were discovered by intelligence, and destroyed “tons of ammunition.