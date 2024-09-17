Tons of ammunition destroyed: photos of the aftermath of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Russian warehouses near occupied Mariupol

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112053 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115299 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187419 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147914 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149458 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141421 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192605 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112281 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182053 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104936 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 55270 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 41243 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 83326 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 58327 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 54732 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187408 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192596 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182046 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209088 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197599 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147227 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146690 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151000 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142060 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158628 views
Tons of ammunition destroyed: photos of the aftermath of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Russian warehouses near occupied Mariupol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29783 views

Satellite imagery shows large-scale fires at Russian ammunition depots near Mariupol after Ukrainian strikes. An advisor to the mayor of Mariupol released photos of destroyed warehouses in the village of Hlyboke.

Satellite photos clearly show that a large-scale fire broke out near Mariupol as a result of Ukrainian strikes on Russian ammunition depots. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.

Details [1

The Russian service of Radio Liberty has published images showing the aftermath of fires and the detonation of ammunition in three different locations on the outskirts of Mariupol. Some of the strikes, according to the photos and eyewitness accounts, took place as early as September 13, while others took place on the night of September 16.

AddendumAddendum

In addition, Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, released photos from the explosion sites. According to him, the photos show destroyed warehouses in the village of Hlyboke, Mariupol district 

Recall

The Ukrainian Navy said that the other day it launched a missile strike on important ammunition depots nearby, which were discovered by intelligence, and destroyed “tons of ammunition.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol

