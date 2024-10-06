Guerrillas conducted reconnaissance of the 4th regiment of radiochemical biological defense in Simferopol - “ATESH”

Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATESH movement conducted reconnaissance of the 4th Regiment of Radiochemical Biological Defense in Simferopol. The movement's agents established storage locations for special equipment, the organization of security, and fixed patrols and posts.

This was stated by the underground movement “ATESH”, reports UNN.

Details

Agents conducted reconnaissance of the 4th Regiment of Radiochemical Biological Defense in Simferopol. The territory of the military unit is fenced with a high fence, which makes it impossible for local residents to observe the organization of work. Nevertheless, our agents managed to penetrate and establish the storage of special equipment, the organization of security, as well as to record patrols and posts. We also successfully identified officers and their personal vehicles - ATES reported.

It is noted that this data will allow for a better understanding of the organization of the defense of the occupation forces.

Recall

The underground movement ATES reported a sabotage on a key railroad line in the Kursk region. The explosion of a relay cabinet will complicate the supply of the Russian army to the front.