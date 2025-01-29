Partisans: Occupants hide military equipment in seized buildings in Kherson region

The occupants are placing equipment in the seized houses of residents of Kherson region, UNN reports with reference to the ATES guerrilla movement.

Details

ATES agents record how the occupiers place military equipment in the seized houses of residents of Kherson region. Often, armored vehicles, military trucks and even MLRS are driven to such "storage." They try to cover particularly valuable weapons with camouflage nets.

"Rashists systematically hide behind civilians, which is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention... We call on residents of the temporarily occupied territories to join our movement," - ATES added.

