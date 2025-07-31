Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told journalists on Thursday, writes UNN.

This is preliminary information, I think up to 10, possibly - Klymenko answered a question about people under the rubble.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that an entire entrance of a residential building collapsed in the Sviatoshynskyi district. And that rescuers are searching for people under the rubble.

"A terrible scene in the Sviatoshynskyi district. An entire entrance of a residential building collapsed here. Rescuers are searching for people under the rubble," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The mayor confirmed that 6 people are currently known to have died as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital. "But their number, unfortunately, may increase," Klitschko noted.

"More than 50 people sought medical attention. 30 of them were hospitalized by medics," the mayor of Kyiv said.

