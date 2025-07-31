Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: three police officers among wounded

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
04:00 AM • 2704 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 96033 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 59589 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 98832 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 74630 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 78141 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 129141 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 54354 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 76708 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67317 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4.7m/s
77%
746mm
Popular news
Enemy drones attack Kyiv: air defense is working in the capitalJuly 30, 08:22 PM • 29134 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: a team of medics is heading to Solomyanskyi districtJuly 30, 09:41 PM • 15540 views
This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on KyivJuly 30, 10:54 PM • 33980 views
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missiles01:49 AM • 12871 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged03:22 AM • 13602 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 95910 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 84148 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 115613 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 159687 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 129133 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Klymenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
The State of Palestine
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 62491 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 139983 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 199855 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 247863 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 180839 views
Actual
Cruise missile
TikTok
Truth Social
Spotify
Fox News

Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: three police officers among wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, 8 people died, including a child, and over 30 were injured, among them three police officers. Destruction was recorded in four districts of the capital.

Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: three police officers among wounded

As a result of Russia's massive night attack on Kyiv, as of 08:00, six people are known to have died and more than 30 were injured, including three police officers, the National Police reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As of 08:00, six people are known to have died in Sviatoshynskyi district, including a child, and two people died in Solomianskyi district. In total, over 30 people were injured across Kyiv, including three police officers who were responding to a call; they have been hospitalized.

- reported the police.

Details

On the night of July 31, the capital once again became the target of a large-scale enemy air attack. Damage to residential infrastructure was recorded in four districts of the city: Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Residential buildings, educational institutions, service stations, and cars were damaged. In Sviatoshynskyi district, the entrance of a residential building was destroyed.

Recall

Earlier, the KMVA reported that six people, including a six-year-old child, died as a result of the Russian combined strike on Kyiv on July 31. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv