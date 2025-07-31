Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: three police officers among wounded

As a result of Russia's massive night attack on Kyiv, as of 08:00, six people are known to have died and more than 30 were injured, including three police officers, the National Police reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As of 08:00, six people are known to have died in Sviatoshynskyi district, including a child, and two people died in Solomianskyi district. In total, over 30 people were injured across Kyiv, including three police officers who were responding to a call; they have been hospitalized. - reported the police.

Details

On the night of July 31, the capital once again became the target of a large-scale enemy air attack. Damage to residential infrastructure was recorded in four districts of the city: Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Residential buildings, educational institutions, service stations, and cars were damaged. In Sviatoshynskyi district, the entrance of a residential building was destroyed.

Recall

Earlier, the KMVA reported that six people, including a six-year-old child, died as a result of the Russian combined strike on Kyiv on July 31. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.