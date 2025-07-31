Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Over the past day on the front, the Russian occupation army lost more than 1,000 of its servicemen, as well as hundreds of units of equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 31.07.25 are estimated to be:

personnel – about 1,053,260 (+1070) people;

tanks – 11,067 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23,066 (+1) units;

artillery systems – 30,911 (+16) units;

MLRS – 1451 (+0) units;

air defense systems – 1203 (+1) units;

aircraft – 421 (+0) units;

helicopters – 340 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 48,894 (+209);

cruise missiles – 3548 (+0);

ships / boats – 28 (+0);

submarines – 1 (+0);

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 56,822 (+68);

special equipment – 3935 (+0).

159 combat engagements on the front: Pokrovsk direction became the epicenter of attacks