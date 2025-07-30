159 combat engagements on the front: Pokrovsk direction became the epicenter of attacks

Since the beginning of this day, 159 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 49 times. In addition, the Russians used 1292 kamikaze drones for attacks, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, the occupiers launched fifty air strikes, using 77 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1292 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4162 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian attacks, and four more combat engagements are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched seven air strikes, dropped a total of 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 310 artillery shellings, including ten from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped ten enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out five offensive actions against the positions of our defenders in the areas of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 18 times near the settlements of Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Yampilivka, towards the settlements of Dronivka, Shandryholove, Olhivka, Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Vyimka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements have been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Minkivka, Novomarkove, and in the direction of Bondarne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, in the direction of Bila Hora and Pleshchiivka. Our soldiers stopped 12 enemy offensive actions, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried to break through our defense 49 times in the areas of Popiv Yar, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, in the direction of Boikivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoukrainka, Dachne.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 83 occupiers, 59 of whom were irrevocably lost. One motorcycle and eight enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were also destroyed.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 22 times in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudova, Piddubne, Maliivka, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, Novopil. Our defenders successfully stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near the settlement of Malynivka. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohirya.

The aggressor attacked once in the Orikhiv direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted three unsuccessful attacks.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: minus 890 occupiers and 30 artillery systems per day