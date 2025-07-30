Enemy losses: minus 890 occupiers and 30 artillery systems per day

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
July 29, 08:14 PM • 14112 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 26998 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 25242 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 34184 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 43433 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 62878 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 141007 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 57185 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 72186 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 186558 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.7m/s
91%
743mm
Popular news
The enemy attacked Kharkiv with a "Shahed": first detailsJuly 29, 11:06 PM • 7858 views
Forcing Trump to abandon the deadline: ISW assessed Peskov's statements about the 10-day term11:39 PM • 8344 views
"Will threaten Great Britain tomorrow": Netanyahu reacted to Starmer's statement on the recognition of Palestine12:34 AM • 6912 views
"Properly" loving Russia: occupiers sent schoolchildren from Donetsk region to "Artek" branch in Zaporizhzhia - CNS01:05 AM • 9476 views
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declaredVideo01:37 AM • 8696 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantPhotoJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 109231 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 141005 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 186555 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 235225 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsPhotoJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 196417 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 138839 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 190701 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 125167 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConVideoJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 119847 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 112253 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Financial Times
Airbus A320 series

Enemy losses: minus 890 occupiers and 30 artillery systems per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2980 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported significant losses of Russian troops on July 29. The total combat losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are estimated at 1,052,190 personnel.

Enemy losses: minus 890 occupiers and 30 artillery systems per day

On July 29, Russian troops lost 890 soldiers and 30 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1052190 (+890) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11066 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23065 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 30895 (+30)
          • MLRS ‒ 1451 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1202 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 48685 (+100)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3548 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 56754 (+67)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3935 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On July 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs an end to the war, which begins with a meeting of leaders. According to him, Kyiv always raises this issue, and the Russian side has also started talking about it.

                              ISW: Russia is preparing even larger strikes on Ukraine in the autumn27.07.25, 02:27 • 13069 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine