Enemy losses: minus 890 occupiers and 30 artillery systems per day
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported significant losses of Russian troops on July 29. The total combat losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are estimated at 1,052,190 personnel.
On July 29, Russian troops lost 890 soldiers and 30 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.07.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1052190 (+890) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11066 (+1)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23065 (+1)
- artillery systems ‒ 30895 (+30)
- MLRS ‒ 1451 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1202 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 48685 (+100)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3548 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 56754 (+67)
- special equipment ‒ 3935 (0)
Data is being updated.
Recall
On July 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs an end to the war, which begins with a meeting of leaders. According to him, Kyiv always raises this issue, and the Russian side has also started talking about it.
