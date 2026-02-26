Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych spoke in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. He came there with a "helmet of memory" that he was unable to use in a run at the 2026 Olympics. This is reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast from the session hall of the Ukrainian parliament.

Details

Initially, Heraskevych thanked for the invitation, applause, and support. Simultaneously, photos of the athlete's speech with the helmet from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum appeared online.

I often see many empty seats here. In fact, this is the first time I've been here. But I understand that I have already surpassed some of your colleagues in terms of attendance at plenary sessions. - he said, which caused smiles, laughter, and applause among the deputies.

Heraskevych then stated that there are Ukrainian representatives in the International Olympic Committee who do not belong there.

I am talking about Mr. Serhiy Bubka, who still holds the title of Hero of Ukraine. And frankly, I am ashamed that he holds this title. He should not wear it. This person systematically destroys Ukraine. He trades with the occupiers. He allows Russian flags in organizations he heads. This person, indeed, plays along with Russia. And when he wears the title of Hero of Ukraine, which is now being earned, literally, most often, and it is now given posthumously, it is unacceptable. And we must also fight against this. - said Heraskevych.

He called for Bubka to be stripped of this title and for sanctions to be imposed on him.

Recall

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was present during the Ukrainian lunch on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and addressed world leaders with a speech. He expressed gratitude for supporting Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of unity and remembrance of the fallen.