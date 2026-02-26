Heraskevych, speaking in the Rada, called for Bubka to be stripped of the title Hero of Ukraine

$43.240.02
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 17851 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 33357 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer
February 25, 06:05 PM • 29767 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 27699 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 23739 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 18535 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 38962 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19372 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18479 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Popular news
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The Telegraph
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first details
Kyiv under combined attack: enemy used UAVs and ballistic missiles
US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - Axios
Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikes
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 38972 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 43592 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 26827 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 63332 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 72473 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Poltava Oblast
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photos
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit
Actual
Heating
The Diplomat
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander

Heraskevych, speaking in the Rada, called for Bubka to be stripped of the title Hero of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych thanked for the invitation and called for Serhiy Bubka to be stripped of the title Hero of Ukraine.

Heraskevych, speaking in the Rada, called for Bubka to be stripped of the title Hero of Ukraine

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych spoke in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. He came there with a "helmet of memory" that he was unable to use in a run at the 2026 Olympics. This is reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast from the session hall of the Ukrainian parliament.

Details

Initially, Heraskevych thanked for the invitation, applause, and support. Simultaneously, photos of the athlete's speech with the helmet from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum appeared online.

I often see many empty seats here. In fact, this is the first time I've been here. But I understand that I have already surpassed some of your colleagues in terms of attendance at plenary sessions.

- he said, which caused smiles, laughter, and applause among the deputies.

Heraskevych then stated that there are Ukrainian representatives in the International Olympic Committee who do not belong there.

I am talking about Mr. Serhiy Bubka, who still holds the title of Hero of Ukraine. And frankly, I am ashamed that he holds this title. He should not wear it. This person systematically destroys Ukraine. He trades with the occupiers. He allows Russian flags in organizations he heads. This person, indeed, plays along with Russia. And when he wears the title of Hero of Ukraine, which is now being earned, literally, most often, and it is now given posthumously, it is unacceptable. And we must also fight against this.

- said Heraskevych.

He called for Bubka to be stripped of this title and for sanctions to be imposed on him.

Recall

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was present during the Ukrainian lunch on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and addressed world leaders with a speech. He expressed gratitude for supporting Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of unity and remembrance of the fallen.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietySportsPolitics
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine