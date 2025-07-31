"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the US

US President Donald Trump reacted to the words of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, who threatened war with the United States: Trump advised him to watch his words, UNN reports.

Details

"I don't care what India does with Russia. Let them collapse their dead economies together, I don't care," Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social.

Trump stated that the US did very little business with India and called their tariffs too high, among the highest in the world.

Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Indian goods over energy purchases from Russia

Similarly, Russia and the US do almost no business together. Let's leave everything as it is, and tell Medvedev, the failed ex-president of the Russian Federation, who still considers himself president, to watch his words. He is entering very dangerous territory! - Trump stated.

Context

Recently, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, in response to President Donald Trump's decision to give Putin 10-12 days to reconcile with Ukraine, threatened war with the US.

On July 28, Donald Trump announced a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in the war against Ukraine, which will be 10-12 days. This decision was made due to a lack of progress after the previous 50-day period.