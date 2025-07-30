Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Indian goods over energy purchases from Russia

US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of 25% tariffs on goods from India, including due to purchases of Russian energy carriers. He wrote about this on the Truth Social social network, UNN reports.

Details

The American president accused the country's authorities of buying Russian weapons and energy carriers, which helps Russia kill Ukrainians.

Although India is our friend, we have had relatively little business with them for years, as their tariffs are too high. Also, they have always purchased most of their military equipment from Russia, and they are also the largest purchaser of energy from Russia along with China at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killings in Ukraine – all of this is not good. Now India will pay a 25% tariff, plus an additional fine from August 1 - Trump wrote.

At the same time, as reported by CNN, Trump called America's trade relations with India "very difficult." He criticized India for the fact that the US trade deficit with that country has sharply increased, doubling over the past decade as trade volumes between the two countries increased.

He also often complained about high tariffs from India.

In addition, according to the Department of Commerce, last year the US imported $87 billion worth of goods from India. At the same time, India imported $42 billion worth of goods from the US. The most popular goods the US received from India last year included pharmaceuticals, communications equipment such as smartphones, and clothing.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that US Treasury Secretary warned China about 100% tariffs for buying Russian oil. In response, Beijing declared the protection of energy sovereignty.

UNN also reported, citing Reuters, that Russian drone manufacturer IEMZ Kupol receives Chinese-made engines through shell companies.