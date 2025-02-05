General Staff confirms the destruction of an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia and a Russian Buk missile system

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 10277 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 60561 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101823 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105264 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122672 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102084 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128947 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103513 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113291 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105964 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102371 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87082 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111349 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105744 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 10277 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122672 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128947 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162073 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152223 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 1824 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105744 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111349 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138298 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140076 views
General Staff confirms the destruction of an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia and a Russian Buk missile system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26079 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the successful destruction of the Albashneft oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. It also confirmed the destruction of a Russian Buk missile system in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Albashneft oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation and the occupiers' Buk missile system, UNN reports.

On the night of February 5, 2025, units of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces, struck Albashneft LLC in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation

- the General Staff reported on social media.

This plant, as indicated, for primary oil refining and production of petroleum products, is positioned as a "mini-refinery" and is involved in the supply of gasoline and diesel for the Russian occupation army.

"A hit has been confirmed. A fire broke out at the facility," the General Staff said.

The results of the lesion are being clarified.

“Logistics facility of the Russian army": NSDC told about the attacked oil depot in Russia05.02.25, 09:30 • 29003 views

"Strikes on strategic targets involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine will continue," the General Staff emphasized.

In addition, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted combat operations against a Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile system located in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. A successful hit and damage to the target was recorded

- reported the General Staff.
Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
zrk-bukBuk air defense system
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising