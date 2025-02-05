General Staff confirms the destruction of an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia and a Russian Buk missile system
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the successful destruction of the Albashneft oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. It also confirmed the destruction of a Russian Buk missile system in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.
On the night of February 5, 2025, units of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces, struck Albashneft LLC in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation
This plant, as indicated, for primary oil refining and production of petroleum products, is positioned as a "mini-refinery" and is involved in the supply of gasoline and diesel for the Russian occupation army.
"A hit has been confirmed. A fire broke out at the facility," the General Staff said.
The results of the lesion are being clarified.
"Strikes on strategic targets involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine will continue," the General Staff emphasized.
In addition, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted combat operations against a Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile system located in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. A successful hit and damage to the target was recorded