General Staff confirms the destruction of an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia and a Russian Buk missile system

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Albashneft oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation and the occupiers' Buk missile system, UNN reports.

On the night of February 5, 2025, units of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces, struck Albashneft LLC in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation - the General Staff reported on social media.

This plant, as indicated, for primary oil refining and production of petroleum products, is positioned as a "mini-refinery" and is involved in the supply of gasoline and diesel for the Russian occupation army.

"A hit has been confirmed. A fire broke out at the facility," the General Staff said.

The results of the lesion are being clarified.

“Logistics facility of the Russian army": NSDC told about the attacked oil depot in Russia

"Strikes on strategic targets involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine will continue," the General Staff emphasized.