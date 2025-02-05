“Logistics facility of the Russian army": NSDC told about the attacked oil depot in Russia

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

“Logistics facility of the Russian army": NSDC told about the attacked oil depot in Russia

The Albashneft oil depot, which processes 320,000 tons of oil per year, was attacked in the Krasnodar region of Russia. The company produces fuel for the Russian armed forces.

The Albashneft oil depot attacked in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation belongs to an oil refinery capable of processing up to 320,000 tons of oil per year. The products are supplied to the Russian armed forces. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko in Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The attacked Albashneft oil depot in the Krasnodar region belongs to an oil refinery that can process up to 320,000 tons of oil per year. The main products are direct distillation gasoline, diesel fuel, and fuel oil. It is supplied to the Russian armed forces

- Kovalenko wrote.

He noted that this is "another logistics facility of the Russian army.

Addendum

The Russian Telegram channel ASTRA reported that an oil depot in the Krasnodar region of Russia was on fire. The fire occurred after a drone attack.

Anna Murashko

