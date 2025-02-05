“Logistics facility of the Russian army": NSDC told about the attacked oil depot in Russia

The Albashneft oil depot attacked in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation belongs to an oil refinery capable of processing up to 320,000 tons of oil per year. The products are supplied to the Russian armed forces. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko in Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The attacked Albashneft oil depot in the Krasnodar region belongs to an oil refinery that can process up to 320,000 tons of oil per year. The main products are direct distillation gasoline, diesel fuel, and fuel oil. It is supplied to the Russian armed forces - Kovalenko wrote.

He noted that this is "another logistics facility of the Russian army.

Addendum

The Russian Telegram channel ASTRA reported that an oil depot in the Krasnodar region of Russia was on fire. The fire occurred after a drone attack.