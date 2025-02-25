98 battles at the front: map of combat actions from the General Staff

98 clashes took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report, showing a map of combat operations, UNN reports.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy conducted 85 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 117 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out about five thousand attacks, including 108 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,438 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control center and an enemy Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 11 attacks took place yesterday. Our troops repelled the enemy's assault near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

The enemy attacked on the Lyman direction six times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Borivska Andriivka, Novolyubivka, Dibrova and Katerynivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked twice in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 28 aggressor's assaults towards the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Promin, Pokrovsk, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Tarasivka and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the direction of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske over the past day.

In the Huliaypilsky direction, our defenders repelled one attack near Novopil.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

Defense forces are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory and have successfully repelled two enemy offensives in the Prydniprovsky sector, towards the village of Sadove.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Siversky sector yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing their operation in the Kursk region. Yesterday, the enemy carried out 34 air strikes, dropping 43 guided bombs, and fired 375 times, 17 of them from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assault attacks by the invaders," the report said.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

