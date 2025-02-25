98 battles at the front: map of combat actions from the General Staff

ukenru
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 4797 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 8095 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101670 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81535 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110598 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115997 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143836 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115049 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167596 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122277 views

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 91340 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 76400 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 30644 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 58374 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100195 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 4827 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101674 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143838 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134977 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167597 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 3928 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130331 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132346 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161055 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140602 views
98 battles at the front: map of combat actions from the General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27641 views

Over the last day, 98 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors. The enemy carried out 85 air strikes and made about 5,000 attacks.

98 clashes took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report, showing a map of combat operations, UNN reports.

In total, 98 combat engagements were registered over the last day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy conducted 85 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 117 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out about five thousand attacks, including 108 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,438 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control center and an enemy Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 11 attacks took place yesterday. Our troops repelled the enemy's assault near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

The enemy attacked on the Lyman direction six times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Borivska Andriivka, Novolyubivka, Dibrova and Katerynivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked twice in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 28 aggressor's assaults towards the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Promin, Pokrovsk, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Tarasivka and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the direction of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske over the past day.

In the Huliaypilsky direction, our defenders repelled one attack near Novopil.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

Defense forces are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory and have successfully repelled two enemy offensives in the Prydniprovsky sector, towards the village of Sadove.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Siversky sector yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing their operation in the Kursk region. Yesterday, the enemy carried out 34 air strikes, dropping 43 guided bombs, and fired 375 times, 17 of them from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assault attacks by the invaders," the report said.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Russian losses per day: how many occupants were destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on February 2525.02.25, 07:21 • 27588 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
zrk-bukBuk air defense system
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

98 battles at the front: map of combat actions from the General Staff | УНН