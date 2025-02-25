Russian losses per day: how many occupants were destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on February 25

The occupiers lost 1300 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 02/25/25:

- Personnel: 869 530 (+1300).

- Tanks: 10182 (+5).

- Armored combat vehicles: 21168 (+11).

- Artillery systems: 23652 (+26).

- RSVP: 1299.

- Air defense systems: 1083 (+2).

- Airplanes: 370.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 26767 (+122).

- Cruise missiles: 3064.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 38582 (+138).

- Special equipment: 3759 (+2).

