Russian losses per day: how many occupants were destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on February 25
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Ukrainian troops eliminated 1300 occupants. Moreover, 5 tanks, 11 armored vehicles, 26 artillery systems and 122 enemy UAVs were destroyed.
The occupiers lost 1300 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 02/25/25:
- Personnel: 869 530 (+1300).
- Tanks: 10182 (+5).
- Armored combat vehicles: 21168 (+11).
- Artillery systems: 23652 (+26).
- RSVP: 1299.
- Air defense systems: 1083 (+2).
- Airplanes: 370.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 26767 (+122).
- Cruise missiles: 3064.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 38582 (+138).
- Special equipment: 3759 (+2).
Half of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region: updated map from the General Staff21.02.25, 08:28 • 21400 views