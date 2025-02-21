Half of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region: updated map from the General Staff

121 combat actions took place on the frontline over the past day, about half of them in the Pokrovsk sector and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 21, showing a map of combat actions for February 20, UNN reports.

121 combat engagements took place yesterday - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched three missile and 93 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, used 17 missiles and dropped 151 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it fired more than 5,500 times, including 129 times from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,650 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command center, two electronic warfare stations and ten artillery systems of the Russian invaders," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops successfully repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of Vovchansk and Zakhidne yesterday.

Seven combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman direction, our troops stopped five enemy attacks. The occupants concentrated their main efforts in the vicinity of Yampolivka and Kolodyazi.

In the Siversky sector, near Bilohorivka, our defenders successfully repelled two enemy attacks.

Four attempts by the invaders to advance near Vasyukivka and Chasovyi Yar were stopped by Ukrainian troops in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy tried to advance ten times in the Toretsk area.

Ukrainian troops repelled 34 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. The enemy troops are most active near the localities of Promin, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Lysivka, Vodiane Druhe, Serhiivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, Sribne, Andriivka, and Ulakly.

The defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novopavlivsky direction. In the areas of Kostyantynopol, Rozdolne, Novoocheretuvate and Pryvilne, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 12 times. They were rebuffed.

On the Hulyaypilsky direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the areas of Novosilka and Novopil.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces made five assaults on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novoandriivka and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy did not conduct any active operations yesterday.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted 29 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units, launched 19 air strikes, dropped 25 KABs and fired 479 times at the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including nine times from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

Enemy losses over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1280 occupants