Half of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region: updated map from the General Staff

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31869 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53810 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100665 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59365 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113545 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100229 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112552 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150932 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 58554 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107650 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71274 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 34864 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60679 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100665 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113545 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150932 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141758 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174188 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 26924 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60679 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133395 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135284 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163652 views
Actual
Half of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region: updated map from the General Staff

Half of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region: updated map from the General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21462 views

Over the last day, 121 combat engagements took place, 34 of them in the Pokrovske and 29 in the Kursk sectors. The enemy launched 93 air strikes and fired over 5,500 times at Ukrainian positions.

121 combat actions took place on the frontline over the past day, about half of them in the Pokrovsk sector and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 21, showing a map of combat actions for February 20, UNN reports.

121 combat engagements took place yesterday

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched three missile and 93 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, used 17 missiles and dropped 151 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it fired more than 5,500 times, including 129 times from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,650 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command center, two electronic warfare stations and ten artillery systems of the Russian invaders," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops successfully repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of Vovchansk and Zakhidne yesterday.

Seven combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman direction, our troops stopped five enemy attacks. The occupants concentrated their main efforts in the vicinity of Yampolivka and Kolodyazi.

In the Siversky sector, near Bilohorivka, our defenders successfully repelled two enemy attacks.

Four attempts by the invaders to advance near Vasyukivka and Chasovyi Yar were stopped by Ukrainian troops in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy tried to advance ten times in the Toretsk area.

Ukrainian troops repelled 34 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. The enemy troops are most active near the localities of Promin, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Lysivka, Vodiane Druhe, Serhiivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, Sribne, Andriivka, and Ulakly.

The defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novopavlivsky direction. In the areas of Kostyantynopol, Rozdolne, Novoocheretuvate and Pryvilne, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 12 times. They were rebuffed.

On the Hulyaypilsky direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the areas of Novosilka and Novopil.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces made five assaults on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novoandriivka and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy did not conduct any active operations yesterday.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted 29 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units, launched 19 air strikes, dropped 25 KABs and fired 479 times at the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including nine times from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

Enemy losses over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1280 occupants21.02.25, 07:25 • 27106 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising