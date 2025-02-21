Enemy losses over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1280 occupants

The invaders lost 1280 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the occupiers for the period from 24.02.22 to 21.02.25:

- Personnel: 864 860 (+1280).

- Tanks: 10146 (+12).

- Armored combat vehicles: 21130 (+18).

- Artillery systems: 23462 (+52).

- RSVP: 1295 (+4).

- Air defense systems: 1080 (+2).

- Airplanes: 370.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 26156 (+135).

- Cruise missiles: 3064.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 38104 (+143).

- Special equipment: 3753 (+1).

