Hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector: combat map from the General Staff

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32260 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 54380 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100816 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59863 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113659 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100254 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112572 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116641 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151001 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115138 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 58972 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107721 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71716 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 35378 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61317 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100817 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113660 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141821 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174244 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27255 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61177 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133415 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135305 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163673 views
Hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector: combat map from the General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28512 views

Over the last day, 122 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors. The enemy carried out 87 air strikes and fired 5757 times at Ukrainian positions.

Over the past day, 122 combat engagements took place at the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 20, showing a map of combat operations for February 19, UNN reports.

In total, 122 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 87 air strikes, dropping 131 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5757 attacks, including 140 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used more than three thousand kamikaze drones.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one air defense facility, six artillery pieces, a command post and one other important enemy object," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders five times near Vovchansk and towards Zakhidne.

Four attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian troops repelled the enemy's assault near Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 12 times. They tried to break into our defense near Balka Zhuravka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, Makiivka and in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attempted to advance in the area of Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked four times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the towns of Ozaryanivka, Toretsk and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders stopped 32 aggressor's assault actions in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the directions of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar and Pryvilne over the past day.

On the Orikhivsky direction, the occupation forces advanced nine times on the positions of our defenders in the direction of Novoandriivka and in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky and Stepove.

The enemy did not conduct any active offensives in the Huliaipilsky and Prydniprovsky sectors yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the operation in the Kursk region. Yesterday, the enemy carried out 36 air strikes, dropping 47 guided bombs, and fired 442 times, ten of which were from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 assault attacks by the invaders," the report said.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed over a thousand occupants and almost 400 pieces of equipment in a day20.02.25, 07:59 • 31069 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising