Hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector: combat map from the General Staff

Over the past day, 122 combat engagements took place at the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 20, showing a map of combat operations for February 19, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 87 air strikes, dropping 131 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5757 attacks, including 140 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used more than three thousand kamikaze drones.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one air defense facility, six artillery pieces, a command post and one other important enemy object," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders five times near Vovchansk and towards Zakhidne.

Four attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian troops repelled the enemy's assault near Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 12 times. They tried to break into our defense near Balka Zhuravka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, Makiivka and in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attempted to advance in the area of Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked four times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the towns of Ozaryanivka, Toretsk and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders stopped 32 aggressor's assault actions in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the directions of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar and Pryvilne over the past day.

On the Orikhivsky direction, the occupation forces advanced nine times on the positions of our defenders in the direction of Novoandriivka and in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky and Stepove.

The enemy did not conduct any active offensives in the Huliaipilsky and Prydniprovsky sectors yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the operation in the Kursk region. Yesterday, the enemy carried out 36 air strikes, dropping 47 guided bombs, and fired 442 times, ten of which were from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 assault attacks by the invaders," the report said.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

