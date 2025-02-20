Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed over a thousand occupants and almost 400 pieces of equipment in a day

Over the past 24 hours, the defense forces have eliminated 1,190 Russian invaders and nearly 400 pieces of occupiers' weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/20/25 are estimated at:

personnel - 863580 (+1190) persons liquidated

tanks - 10134 (+14)

armored combat vehicles - 21112 (+14)

artillery systems - 23410 (+63)

RSV - 1291 (+3)

air defense systems - 1078 (+6)

airplanes - 370 (0)

helicopters - 331 (0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 26021 (+160)

cruise missiles - 3064 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 37961 (+136)

special equipment - 3752 (0)

Recall

Over the past day, February 19, 106 combat engagements took place in the frontline, with 26 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 64 air strikes, used 1122 kamikaze drones and fired over 4300 times.

