“World War III is not that far away” - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that World War III is "not that far away." At the same time, he expressed confidence that it will not happen during his presidency. This is reported by CNN with reference to the speech of the American leader at the Summit of the Institute for Future Investment Initiatives in Miami, UNN reports.

Details

On Wednesday, February 19, President of the United States Donald Trump, in his speech at the Summit, expressed hope that he would achieve peace, go down in history as a peacemaker, and that "America's golden age is coming.

Trump pointed to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, warning that "World War III" is "not that far away," but said his presidency would prevent it.

Around the world, I am moving quickly to end wars, resolve conflicts and restore peace to the planet - I want peace, and I don't want to see... everyone killed - said the head of the White House.

"Nobody benefits from World War III, and you're not that far away from it, I'll tell you right now, you're not that far away," the US president added.

At the same time, Trump said that if the administration of former US President Joe Biden had remained in power for another term, its policies would have led to the outbreak of World War III within a year.

The American leader thanked Saudi Arabia, which supported the summit on Wednesday, for organizing the talks between the United States and Russia this week, calling them "a big step.

Regarding President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump called him a "humble successful comedian" and a "dictator without elections," repeating Russian theses about the Ukrainian president.

Recall

During the talks in Riyadh, the US and Russian delegations agreed on a three-stage peace plan. The plan envisages a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine, and the signing of a final agreement.

