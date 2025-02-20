“World War III is not that far away” - Trump

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 42840 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 68062 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104401 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 71615 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116410 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100858 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113008 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116689 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152662 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109454 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 82958 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 49541 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76894 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34879 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104402 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116410 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152662 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143371 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175749 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34879 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76894 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134019 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135914 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164203 views
“World War III is not that far away” - Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109039 views

Donald Trump has said that World War III is “not that far away,” but it will not happen under his presidency. At the Miami summit, he also criticized Zelenskyy and thanked Saudi Arabia for organizing the US-Russia talks.

US President Donald Trump has said that World War III is "not that far away." At the same time, he expressed confidence that it will not happen during his presidency. This is reported by CNN with reference to the speech of the American leader at the Summit of the Institute for Future Investment Initiatives in Miami, UNN reports.

Details

On Wednesday, February 19, President of the United States Donald Trump, in his speech at the Summit, expressed hope that he would achieve peace, go down in history as a peacemaker, and that "America's golden age is coming.

Trump pointed to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, warning that "World War III" is "not that far away," but said his presidency would prevent it.

Around the world, I am moving quickly to end wars, resolve conflicts and restore peace to the planet - I want peace, and I don't want to see... everyone killed

- said the head of the White House.

"Nobody benefits from World War III, and you're not that far away from it, I'll tell you right now, you're not that far away," the US president added.

At the same time, Trump said that if the administration of former US President Joe Biden had remained in power for another term, its policies would have led to the outbreak of World War III within a year. 

The American leader thanked Saudi Arabia, which supported the summit on Wednesday, for organizing the talks between the United States and Russia this week, calling them "a big step.

Regarding President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump called him a "humble successful comedian" and a "dictator without elections," repeating Russian theses about the Ukrainian president.  

Recall

During the talks in Riyadh, the US and Russian delegations agreed on a three-stage peace plan. The plan envisages a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine, and the signing of a final agreement.

Trump set to move very quickly on talks over potential Ukraine peace deal - adviser18.02.25, 14:34 • 30564 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
white-houseWhite House
riyadhRiyadh
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising