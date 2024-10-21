Defense Forces destroy Russian Buk about 60 km from the contact line - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroyed the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian occupiers. The complex, worth $40-50 million, was located at a distance of about 60 km from the front line.
Ukraine's defense forces have hit a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.
Reportedly, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, hit a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system on the night of October 21 as part of their tasks to detect and destroy enemy air defense systems.
"The complex was located about 60 kilometers from the combat line," the General Staff noted.
Depending on the modification, its cost is reported to be between USD 40 and 50 million.
"To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.
