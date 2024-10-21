Enemy lost 1710 troops and 24 tanks - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released data on the occupiers' losses over the day. The enemy's total losses since the beginning of the war have amounted to 680,230 people, 9071 tanks and 18175 armored vehicles.
The aggressor lost 1710 soldiers over the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Terrorist combat losses for the period from February 24, 22 to October 21, 24:
- Personnel: 680 230 (+1710).
- Tanks: 9071 (+24).
- Armored combat vehicles: 18175 (+64).
- Artillery systems: 19589 (+24).
- RSVP: 1232.
- Air defense systems: 979 (+1).
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 329.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 17333 (+46).
- Cruise missiles: 2624.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 27034 (+47).
- Special equipment: 3479 (+3).
