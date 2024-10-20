General Staff: 138 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector
Kyiv • UNN
There were 138 combat engagements at the front, including 50 in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy attacked in different directions, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman and other areas, but failed in many attempts.
There were 138 combat engagements in the frontline. The hottest spot was in the Kurakhove sector, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, UNN reports.
Details
In the Kharkiv sector, terrorists attacked 6 times near Starytsia and Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk sector, the occupants attacked 16 times in the areas of Kucherivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhlyakivka and Lozova.
In the Liman sector, enemy forces attacked 10 times near Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Terny and Serebryanka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.
In the Siversk sector, the invaders struck with guided aerial bombs at Siversk and Riznykivka.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy conducted 3 unsuccessful offensives near Andriivka, Predtechine and Stupochki.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked 4 times near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and in the direction of Oleksandr-Sultine.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants attacked 24 times near the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promen and Selidove. Seven attacks are still ongoing.
In the Kurakhove sector, the aggressor attacked 50 times near Zoryane, Novodmytrivka, Zhelanne Druha, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka and Katerynivka. At the moment, there are 17 firefights.
In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders made 4 attacks near Novoukrainka and Bohoyavlenka.
In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy twice unsuccessfully advanced near Mala Tokmachka.
In the Prydniprovskyi sector, terrorists were defeated 6 times, attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive lines.
General Staff: 164 combat engagements, the largest number of combat engagements took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors16.10.24, 00:05 • 51001 view