General Staff: 164 combat engagements, the largest number of combat engagements took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors
There were 164 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, with some fighting still ongoing.
There were 164 combat engagements on the frontline. The largest number of battles took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , UNN reports.
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed near Vovchansk and Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy fired near Kucherivka, Novoosynove, Hrusivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka and Vyshneve. Currently, there are still 7 battles going on.
In the Liman sector, the invaders stormed 16 times near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Zarichne and Torske.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked near Kalynivka, Stupochky and Predtechyno.
In the Toretsk sector, terrorists fired 9 times near Toretsk, Dachne and Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked 25 times in the areas of Novotroyitske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Krasniy Yar, Selidove and Krutyi Yar, which are located in the Donetsk sector. However, one combat engagement is still ongoing.
In the Kurakhove sector, enemy forces made 40 attempts to break through near Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Tsukuryno, Novoselydivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka and Katerynivka. At the moment, two battles are still ongoing.
In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy attacked twice near Rozdolne and Bohoyavlenka.
One combat engagement took place in the Orikhivsk sector near Mala Tokmachka.
Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 5 terrorist attacks in the Dnipro sector.
