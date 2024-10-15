General Staff: 189 combat engagements, the hottest spots were in three sectors
Kyiv • UNN
There were 189 combat engagements in the frontline. The most intense fighting took place in the Kurakhove, Pokrovske and Lyman sectors, where the enemy launched numerous attacks on Ukrainian positions.
Details
In the Kharkiv sector, aggressor 2 unsuccessfully attacked in the vicinity of Tykhy.
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhlyakivka, Kolisnykivka, Holubivka, Petropavlivka, Lozova and Vyshneve. There were 9 firefights.
In the Liman sector, the invaders attacked 31 times near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Zarichne. There are still 10 clashes going on.
Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 3 attacks in the area of Verkhnekamianske in the Northern sector.
In the Kramatorsk sector, terrorists stormed near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Diliyivka.
In the Toretsk sector, three unsuccessful enemy attacks took place near Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor attacked 38 times in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Selydove, Hrodivka, Novotroitske and Novopavlivka.
In the Kurakhivka sector, the enemy carried out 50 attacks near the localities of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoryane, Kurakhivka, Tsukurine, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Heorhiivka and Vodiane. As of today, 11 hostilities are still ongoing.
On the Vremivsk and Hulyaypillia directions, the occupiers carried out air strikes on Novodarivka and Shakhtarske.
In the Orikhivsk sector, enemy troops stormed twice near Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka. One firefight is still ongoing.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces 8 times.
