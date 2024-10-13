General Staff: 105 combat engagements in the frontline, the hottest spot was in the Kurakhove sector
There were 105 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation in the Kurakhove sector remained the hottest today, and the occupants were also active in the Lyman, Pokrovsk and Kupyansk sectors. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In the Kharkiv sector, combat actions continued in the area of Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk sector, the militants tried to advance 16 times near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve, Kopanky and Lozova. At present, 11 firefights are still ongoing.
In the Liman sector, terrorists attacked 19 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Terny and Torske. At the moment there are 4 firefights.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the aggressor attacked twice. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an attack near Chasovyi Yar, and the attack near Stupochky continues.
In the Toretsk sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. The battle is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy tried to attack 22 times in the areas of Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Promin and Selydove.
In the Kurakhivka sector, the enemy attacked 29 times near Kreminna Balka, Izmailivka, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. At the moment, 10 combat engagements are ongoing.
In the Vremivsk sector, the battle continues near Zolota Niva.
In the Orikhivske direction, enemy troops 3 tried to attack near Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made seven unsuccessful attacks.
