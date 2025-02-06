General Staff confirms hit of Primorsko-Akhtarsky airfield in Krasnodar region of Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hit of the Primorsko-Akhtarsky airfield in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on the night of February 6, 2025, hit the Primorsko-Akhtarsky airfield in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. (...) Hits and explosions in the target area were confirmed. A fire broke out. The results of the damage are being clarified - the General Staff reported on social media.

This is, as noted, an operational aircraft basing facility. It is used for storage, preparation and launch of Shahed UAVs on the territory of Ukraine, as well as maintenance of aircraft performing tasks in the districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the General Staff said.

"Strikes on the targets involved in the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine and terrorizing the civilian population will continue. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

