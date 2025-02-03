Unmanned Systems Forces conducted over 220 operations deep into Russian territory - Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces

In 2024, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces conducted more than 220 operations deep into Russian territory. More than 3,500 vehicles were launched.

Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Radio Liberty, UNN reports .

Details

In terms of combat use, summarizing the year 2024, the approximate figures are as follows: our units conducted more than 220 operations to deeply engage the enemy on the territory of Russia. More than 3,500 weapons have been launched so far - Sukharevsky said.

He noted that over the past two months alone, our Nemesis units have destroyed more than 15 units of expensive BUK-M3 and Tor.

Among the interesting depths are, for example, the defeat of a BUK-M3 just two weeks ago to a depth of 57 kilometers - Sukharevsky added.

In addition, the confirmed and possible depth of operation of the Unmanned Systems Forces is currently more than 2,000 kilometers.

Accordingly, depending on the tasks, we will develop technologies in the future. My task is to make the state and the army strong and ready for any war of the future - The commander added.

Recall

The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the availability of laser technology to defeat targets.