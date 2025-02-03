Unmanned Systems Forces conducted over 220 operations deep into Russian territory - Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Unmanned Systems Forces conducted over 220 operations deep into Russian territory - Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

The unmanned systems forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched more than 3,500 drones across the territory of Russia. The confirmed depth of target destruction reaches over 2000 kilometers.

In 2024, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces conducted more than 220 operations deep into Russian territory. More than 3,500 vehicles were launched.

Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Radio Liberty, UNN reports .

Details

In terms of combat use, summarizing the year 2024, the approximate figures are as follows: our units conducted more than 220 operations to deeply engage the enemy on the territory of Russia. More than 3,500 weapons have been launched so far

- Sukharevsky said. 

He noted that over the past two months alone, our Nemesis units have destroyed more than 15 units of expensive BUK-M3 and Tor.

Among the interesting depths are, for example, the defeat of a BUK-M3 just two weeks ago to a depth of 57 kilometers

- Sukharevsky added.

In addition, the confirmed and possible depth of operation of the Unmanned Systems Forces is currently more than 2,000 kilometers.

Accordingly, depending on the tasks, we will develop technologies in the future. My task is to make the state and the army strong and ready for any war of the future

- The commander added. 

Recall

The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the availability of laser technology to defeat targets. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
zrk-bukBuk air defense system
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

