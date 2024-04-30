Sumy region: Russians shelled 11 communities in the border area

Russian invaders shelled Sumy region 58 times on Tuesday. Residents of 11 communities located in the border area came under enemy fire. According to estimates of the Sumy RMA, almost three hundred explosions were heard in the region andby UNN.

During the day, Russians fired 58 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 286 explosions were recorded. Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Bud, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled. - said RMA.

Details

Bilopilska community: the enemy fired from an automatic grenade launcher (30 explosions), mortar (23 explosions), cannon artillery (8 explosions), MLRS (3 explosions) and dropped VOG ammunition from a UAV (5 explosions).

Znob-Novhorod community: shelling with cannon artillery (9 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska community: there was shelling with cannon artillery (36 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: UAVs dropping VOG ammunition (2 explosions) and shelling (48 explosions) were recorded.

Shalyhyne community: Russians attacked with cannon artillery (20 explosions), mortars (11 explosions) and Grad MLRS (15 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: UAVs dropped explosive ordnance (8 explosions), mortar shelling (6 explosions), and FPV drone attacks (3 explosions).

Khotyn community: mortar shelling (13 explosions), helicopter shelling with NAR missiles (8 explosions), artillery shelling (12 explosions).

Mykolaiv community: Russians dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community.

Esman community: shelling with cannon artillery was recorded (3 explosions).

Yunikivska community: there was artillery shelling (13 explosions), UAVs dropping HE munitions (4 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: The enemy dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community.

The day before, it was reported that Russian troops attacked 5 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning with mortars, MLRS, artillery and UAVs, and dropped two mines, causing 13 explosions.