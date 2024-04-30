Ukrainian Defense Forces defeat two Russian Buk SAMs in Sumy sector

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the defeat of two Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems during reconnaissance in the Sumy region. This was reported by the press service of the SSO, UNN reports .

During reconnaissance operations in the Sumy sector, operators of one of the SSO units discovered a Buk anti-aircraft missile system in its launch position. The enemy target was struck by attack drones, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that another Buk arrived to evacuate the disabled SAM, which Ukrainian operators struck again. As a result, two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

Recall

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector detected and destroyed a Russian BUK surface-to-air missile system using HIMARS.