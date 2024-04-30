Ukrainian Defense Forces defeat two Russian Buk SAMs in Sumy sector
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops destroy two Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems during reconnaissance in the Sumy sector.
The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the defeat of two Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems during reconnaissance in the Sumy region. This was reported by the press service of the SSO, UNN reports .
During reconnaissance operations in the Sumy sector, operators of one of the SSO units discovered a Buk anti-aircraft missile system in its launch position. The enemy target was struck by attack drones,
Details
It is noted that another Buk arrived to evacuate the disabled SAM, which Ukrainian operators struck again. As a result, two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.
Recall
Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector detected and destroyed a Russian BUK surface-to-air missile system using HIMARS.