Tsvilikhivka

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 21 times at the border areas of Sumy region. There were 33 explosions in 8 communities, including air strikes, artillery and drone attacks.
Russian troops attacked Bilopillia in Sumy region, dropping a CAB. Preliminary, one person was killed and one wounded. During the night, Russians fired 19 times at the border areas of the region.
Russians fired mortars at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region of Ukraine, 16 explosions were recorded in the Krasnopil, Esman and Shalygyn communities.
Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, causing 56 explosions from mortars, artillery, tanks and MLRS.
A woman born in 1987 died as a result of a russian missile strike on the Sumy community, and hostile forces conducted 21 attacks across the Sumy region, resulting in 93 explosions from artillery, mortars, and drones.
During the day, russians fired 31 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, causing destruction and injuries among civilians, including children.
The Russian occupiers fired 58 times at 11 communities in Sumy region, launching 286 explosions from various types of weapons, including artillery, mortars, rockets and ammunition for UAVs.
Russians shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region 6 times, causing 41 explosions and shelling Krasnopilska and Esmanska communities with mortars and artillery.
In one day, russian troops fired 51 times at the border areas and settlements in the Sumy region of Ukraine, resulting in 242 explosions and 4 civilians injured.
On April 21, Russians conducted 7 strikes in Sumy region, shelling Myropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska and Seredyna Budska communities with mortars, artillery and kamikaze drones, resulting in 36 explosions.
Russian troops shelled two settlements in the Sumy region of Ukraine at night and in the morning, 11 explosions from artillery fire were recorded.
On Saturday, April 20, the Russian military carried out 283 explosions in 13 settlements of Sumy region, wounding one person.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops struck Sumy region 85 times, wounding one person and damaging residential buildings, cars and other property.
In Sumy region, russian forces conducted 14 attacks, resulting in 82 explosions, and one civilian was injured as a result of shelling from russian artillery in Bilopilska community.
russian troops shelled the border areas and settlements in Sumy region 35 times, resulting in 218 explosions and one civilian being injured in the Yampil community.
On Monday, the Russian military shelled 3 border settlements in the Sumy region of Ukraine with mortars, bombs and air strikes 4 times, causing 8 explosions.
On Tuesday, April 9, Russian troops shelled several settlements in Sumy region, with 50 explosions from artillery, mortars, rockets and drones.
In Sumy region, 15 attacks on territories and settlements were recorded over the day, resulting in 83 explosions from various types of weapons, including mortars, drones and rockets.
During the night, the Russians fired with multiple rocket launchers and mortars at the Sumy region of Ukraine, and explosions were recorded.
The Russians shelled 11 communities in Sumy region 39 times, resulting in 226 explosions, using a variety of weapons, including mortars, artillery, rockets, and helicopter strikes.
Russian occupants shelled 12 communities in Sumy region 28 times, recording 167 explosions, using a variety of weapons, including artillery, mortars, MLRS, drones and helicopters.
At night and in the morning, Russians attacked two communities in Sumy region, firing mortars and artillery. Sixteen explosions were recorded.
Russian troops shelled several settlements in the Sumy region of Ukraine, damaging buildings and private homes, and 30 explosions were reported.