Tsvilikhivka

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15503 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28200 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64574 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213496 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122443 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391694 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310575 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213719 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131608 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213496 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391694 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254215 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310575 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2954 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14019 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45196 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72058 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57161 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Tsvilikhivka

News by theme

Russians shelled 8 communities in Sumy region: 33 explosions per night

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 21 times at the border areas of Sumy region. There were 33 explosions in 8 communities, including air strikes, artillery and drone attacks.

War • August 19, 06:02 AM • 24507 views

Russians dropped a missile on Belopillya in Sumy region, one person was killed

Russian troops attacked Bilopillia in Sumy region, dropping a CAB. Preliminary, one person was killed and one wounded. During the night, Russians fired 19 times at the border areas of the region.

Society • August 18, 02:16 PM • 38353 views

Russian army shells three communities in Sumy region overnight: 16 explosions recorded

Russians fired mortars at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region of Ukraine, 16 explosions were recorded in the Krasnopil, Esman and Shalygyn communities.

War • May 23, 05:53 AM • 14888 views

Russians shelled 5 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: more than 50 explosions were heard

Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, causing 56 explosions from mortars, artillery, tanks and MLRS.

War • May 12, 07:13 AM • 27142 views

russia fired 21 times in Sumy region in one day: a woman was killed in a rocket attack

A woman born in 1987 died as a result of a russian missile strike on the Sumy community, and hostile forces conducted 21 attacks across the Sumy region, resulting in 93 explosions from artillery, mortars, and drones.

Society • May 11, 08:31 PM • 53609 views

Occupants shelled Sumy region: 31 attacks, 169 explosions, wounded locals and children

During the day, russians fired 31 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, causing destruction and injuries among civilians, including children.

Society • May 6, 07:25 PM • 54367 views

Sumy region: Russians shelled 11 communities in the border area

The Russian occupiers fired 58 times at 11 communities in Sumy region, launching 286 explosions from various types of weapons, including artillery, mortars, rockets and ammunition for UAVs.

War • April 30, 07:50 PM • 20221 views

The Russian army shelled Sumy region with mortars and artillery at night and in the morning: 41 explosions

Russians shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region 6 times, causing 41 explosions and shelling Krasnopilska and Esmanska communities with mortars and artillery.

War • April 29, 05:44 AM • 18135 views

Sumy region: 51 attacks and 242 explosions were recorded over the day, 4 people were wounded

In one day, russian troops fired 51 times at the border areas and settlements in the Sumy region of Ukraine, resulting in 242 explosions and 4 civilians injured.

War • April 23, 07:39 PM • 52271 views

Russians attacked Sumy region 7 times

On April 21, Russians conducted 7 strikes in Sumy region, shelling Myropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska and Seredyna Budska communities with mortars, artillery and kamikaze drones, resulting in 36 explosions.

Society • April 21, 08:05 PM • 90184 views

Russian troops shelled two communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning - RMA

Russian troops shelled two settlements in the Sumy region of Ukraine at night and in the morning, 11 explosions from artillery fire were recorded.

Society • April 21, 06:24 AM • 35011 views

Russians shelled Sumy region: 283 explosions, one person wounded

On Saturday, April 20, the Russian military carried out 283 explosions in 13 settlements of Sumy region, wounding one person.

Society • April 20, 07:28 PM • 48647 views

Enemy conducted 85 attacks in Sumy region over the last day: one wounded, damaged apartment buildings

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops struck Sumy region 85 times, wounding one person and damaging residential buildings, cars and other property.

War • April 19, 09:31 AM • 15726 views

In Sumy region: hostile shelling resulted in a civilian being wounded

In Sumy region, russian forces conducted 14 attacks, resulting in 82 explosions, and one civilian was injured as a result of shelling from russian artillery in Bilopilska community.

War • April 18, 07:35 PM • 24974 views

The enemy attacked Sumy region: 35 attacks, 218 explosions the day

russian troops shelled the border areas and settlements in Sumy region 35 times, resulting in 218 explosions and one civilian being injured in the Yampil community.

War • April 16, 07:33 PM • 55893 views

Sumy region: Russian army shells three communities in border area

On Monday, the Russian military shelled 3 border settlements in the Sumy region of Ukraine with mortars, bombs and air strikes 4 times, causing 8 explosions.

War • April 15, 08:02 PM • 21859 views

50 explosions in a day: Russian troops shell Sumy region

On Tuesday, April 9, Russian troops shelled several settlements in Sumy region, with 50 explosions from artillery, mortars, rockets and drones.

Society • April 9, 09:11 PM • 31593 views

russian forces continue to attack Sumy region: 15 attacks and 83 explosions per day

In Sumy region, 15 attacks on territories and settlements were recorded over the day, resulting in 83 explosions from various types of weapons, including mortars, drones and rockets.

War • April 4, 08:07 PM • 22657 views

Russians carried out a night attack on Sumy region with CABs - RMA

During the night, the Russians fired with multiple rocket launchers and mortars at the Sumy region of Ukraine, and explosions were recorded.

War • April 4, 06:12 AM • 25955 views

Sumy region: Russians shell 11 communities in the border area

The Russians shelled 11 communities in Sumy region 39 times, resulting in 226 explosions, using a variety of weapons, including mortars, artillery, rockets, and helicopter strikes.

War • April 2, 08:28 PM • 41159 views

Sumy region: Russian occupants fired 28 times at the border, residents of 12 communities came under fire

Russian occupants shelled 12 communities in Sumy region 28 times, recording 167 explosions, using a variety of weapons, including artillery, mortars, MLRS, drones and helicopters.

War • March 28, 09:49 PM • 37122 views

Russians attacked two communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: there were 16 explosions

At night and in the morning, Russians attacked two communities in Sumy region, firing mortars and artillery. Sixteen explosions were recorded.

Society • March 27, 07:10 AM • 24563 views

The enemy shelled three communities in Sumy region overnight: 30 explosions

Russian troops shelled several settlements in the Sumy region of Ukraine, damaging buildings and private homes, and 30 explosions were reported.

War • March 26, 07:00 AM • 29162 views