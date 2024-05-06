Occupants shelled Sumy region: 31 attacks, 169 explosions, wounded locals and children

Enemy troops fired 31 times on the territory of Sumy region, causing significant destruction and injuries among the civilian population, including children. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, Russians fired 31 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 169 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, Vorozhbiansk, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivsk, Novoslobidsk, Esman, Seredina-Buda, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled - Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Situation in the communities:

Vorozhianske: the occupants struck with three FPV drones (3 explosions) and a CAB air strike (2 explosions).

Krasnopilska: the enemy attacked with artillery (17 explosions). There was also a strike by a Lancet UAV (1 explosion) and the dropping of an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion). A local resident was wounded as a result of one of the shelling. Two children (born in 2009 and 2010) were also injured.

Esmanska: the enemy fired from mortars (6 explosions), artillery (20 explosions), and hit an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Seredyno-Budska: russians fired from MLRS (4 explosions) and artillery (18 explosions).

Novoslobidska: hostile forces shelled with artillery (13 explosions), mortars (1 explosion) and a CAB air strike (3 explosions).

Myropilska: The enemy dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community and conducted artillery shelling (27 explosions).

Khotynsk: the russian army launched UXOs from a helicopter (6 explosions), fired from MLRS (4 explosions) and mortars (2 explosions).

Bilopilska: the occupants shelled with mortars (18 explosions) and conducted an air strike on the CAB (5 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: the enemy conducted an artillery attack (7 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodska: russians dropped 5 mines on the territory of the community.

Yunakivska: the enemy fired from artillery (3 explosions).

