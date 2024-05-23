Russian army shells three communities in Sumy region overnight: 16 explosions recorded

Russian troops shelled Sumy region with mortars at night and in the morning, 16 explosions were recorded in three communities, the Sumy RMA reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 16 mortar explosions were recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As noted, Krasnopilska (7 explosions), Esmanska (4 explosions), Shalyhinska (5 explosions) communities were shelled.

