Border guards do not record sufficient enemy forces to attack Sumy region - SBGS

Currently, border guards do not record that the enemy has sufficient forces to achieve any strategic goals in Sumy region, but it cannot be ruled out that even though the enemy does not have these sufficient forces, they will still try to take some actions, such as what is happening in the Kharkiv direction. This was stated on the air of a telethon on Thursday by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Details

The situation on the border with Russia remains difficult, because we have such an insidious enemy who has enough strength and means to continue its aggression against Ukraine. But if we talk about the direction of Sumy region as of now, we do not record that the enemy has enough forces that would allow them to achieve any strategic goals to make deep advances on the territory of Ukraine if they try to enter our territory again, but we cannot rule it out, that even though the enemy does not have these sufficient forces, they will still try to take some actions, as we are now seeing in the Kharkiv direction, precisely to sow panic among the population and to pull back the Defense Forces, stretching the line on the border where the fighting is taking place - Demchenko said.

He noted that border guards are well aware of this threat.

"Of course, we cannot say that this can happen in the near future, but we must be prepared for any situation, because at any moment the enemy can increase pressure on Ukraine, as it is doing now in Kharkiv region, extend its attack to Sumy region, or do everything possible to keep Ukraine here and continue to bring additional forces here, rather than use them on the front line, where more active hostilities are taking place," Demchenko said.

Recall

Back in early May, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitskyi reported that Russia was preparing for an offensive against Kharkiv and Sumy regions in late May or early June.

Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin noted that the Ukrainian military is ready for a possible Russian offensive in Sumy region.