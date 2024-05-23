Border guards do not record sufficient enemy forces to attack Sumy region - SBGS

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Border guards do not record sufficient enemy forces to attack Sumy region - SBGS

Border guards do not record sufficient enemy forces to attack Sumy region - SBGS

Kyiv  •  UNN

Border guards do not currently detect sufficient enemy forces to achieve strategic goals in Sumy region, but do not rule out attempts to sow panic and distract the Defense Forces.

Currently, border guards do not record that the enemy has sufficient forces to achieve any strategic goals in Sumy region, but it cannot be ruled out that even though the enemy does not have these sufficient forces, they will still try to take some actions, such as what is happening in the Kharkiv direction. This was stated on the air of a telethon on Thursday by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Details

The situation on the border with Russia remains difficult, because we have such an insidious enemy who has enough strength and means to continue its aggression against Ukraine. But if we talk about the direction of Sumy region as of now, we do not record that the enemy has enough forces that would allow them to achieve any strategic goals to make deep advances on the territory of Ukraine if they try to enter our territory again, but we cannot rule it out, that even though the enemy does not have these sufficient forces, they will still try to take some actions, as we are now seeing in the Kharkiv direction, precisely to sow panic among the population and to pull back the Defense Forces, stretching the line on the border where the fighting is taking place

- Demchenko said.

He noted that border guards are well aware of this threat.

"Of course, we cannot say that this can happen in the near future, but we must be prepared for any situation, because at any moment the enemy can increase pressure on Ukraine, as it is doing now in Kharkiv region, extend its attack to Sumy region, or do everything possible to keep Ukraine here and continue to bring additional forces here, rather than use them on the front line, where more active hostilities are taking place," Demchenko said.

Recall

Back in early May, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitskyi reported that Russia was preparing for an offensive against Kharkiv and Sumy regions in late May or early June.

Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin noted that the Ukrainian military is ready for a possible Russian offensive in Sumy region.

Contact us about advertising