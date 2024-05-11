russia fired 21 times in Sumy region in one day: a woman was killed in a rocket attack
Kyiv • UNN
A woman born in 1987 died as a result of a russian missile strike on the Sumy community, and hostile forces conducted 21 attacks across the Sumy region, resulting in 93 explosions from artillery, mortars, and drones.
Details
During the day, russian troops fired 21 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. There were 93 explosions recorded as a result of artillery strikes, mortar shelling and unmanned aerial vehicle attacks.
Situation in the communities:
Krasnopilska: the occupants fired from mortars (10 explosions).
Bilopilska: suffered from an enemy FPV drone strike (1 explosion), mortar shelling (3 explosions), and artillery (10 explosions).
Velykopysarivska: the enemy dropped 6 mines. There was also artillery shelling (19 explosions).
Shalyhinska: mortar attacks were registered (8 explosions).
Esmanska: the enemy attacked with mortars (6 explosions) and artillery (14 explosions).
Myropilska: a mortar attack was carried out (2 explosions).
Seredyna-Budska: Russians dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.
Yunakivska: artillery shelling (4 explosions) and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion) were recorded.
Sumy: the enemy army launched a rocket attack on the infrastructure of the suburbs of the regional center. A woman born in 1987 died as a result of the missile strike, sustaining multiple injuries incompatible with life.
Khotynske: there was a shelling from an anti-aircraft mounted on a small arms fire (4 explosions).
