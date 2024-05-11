Russian army shells Sumy region with mortars and artillery at night: 67 explosions

Russian troops fired 8 times overnight at 6 communities in Sumy region, using mortars, artillery, and dropping mines, causing 67 explosions, the Sumy RMA reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 67 explosions were recorded - RMA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, Khotyn, Yunakivka, Miropil, Krasnopil, Bilopil, and Esman communities were shelled:

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (22 explosions).

Bilopilska community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).

Esman community: 3 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Khotyn community: artillery shelling (12 explosions) was recorded.

Myropilska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (15 explosions).

Yunakivska community: Russians dropped 12 mines on the territory of the community.

Addendum

A day earlier, 11 Russian attacks on Sumy region were reported overnight.

russia fired 26 times in Sumy region in one day: there are injured and 1 killed