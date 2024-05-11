Russian army shells Sumy region with mortars and artillery at night: 67 explosions
Kyiv • UNN
Russians shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region 8 times, causing 67 explosions and shelling several settlements with mortars, artillery and mines.
Russian troops fired 8 times overnight at 6 communities in Sumy region, using mortars, artillery, and dropping mines, causing 67 explosions, the Sumy RMA reported on Saturday, UNN reports.
At night and in the morning, Russians fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 67 explosions were recorded
As indicated, Khotyn, Yunakivka, Miropil, Krasnopil, Bilopil, and Esman communities were shelled:
- Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (22 explosions).
- Bilopilska community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).
- Esman community: 3 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.
- Khotyn community: artillery shelling (12 explosions) was recorded.
- Myropilska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (15 explosions).
- Yunakivska community: Russians dropped 12 mines on the territory of the community.
Addendum
A day earlier, 11 Russian attacks on Sumy region were reported overnight.
russia fired 26 times in Sumy region in one day: there are injured and 1 killed11.05.24, 00:26 • 21052 views