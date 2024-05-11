russia fired 26 times in Sumy region in one day: there are injured and 1 killed

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78910 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106860 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149745 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153847 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250174 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174114 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165378 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148321 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225820 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34288 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43781 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37923 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62203 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56233 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250174 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225820 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211878 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237629 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224442 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78910 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56233 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62203 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112869 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113773 views
russia fired 26 times in Sumy region in one day: there are injured and 1 killed

russia fired 26 times in Sumy region in one day: there are injured and 1 killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21054 views

The terrorist country's forces conducted 26 attacks in Sumy region, causing 139 explosions. As a result of the aggression, a woman and a child were wounded, and their grandmother was killed.

The occupants fired 26 times in Sumy region, 139 explosions were recorded. As a result of the enemy aggression, a woman and a child were wounded, and their grandmother, unfortunately, died. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Enemy troops continued active operations along the border with Ukraine, conducting 26 attacks in the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. A total of 139 explosions were recorded as a result of the attacks. The enemy was active in Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredina-Buda and Znob-Novgorod communities.

The enemy attacked the Esman community with artillery (21 explosions). This attack resulted in the injury of a girl and the death of her grandmother. The victim was provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Mortar (27 explosions) and artillery (12 explosions) shelling was recorded in Velykopysarivska community, as well as the dropping of explosive ordnance from an unmanned aerial vehicle, which resulted in one explosion.

The Khotyn community suffered from artillery shelling with 13 explosions, while the enemy fired artillery in Seredina-Buda community, provoking 14 explosions and injuring a local resident.

Bilopilska community was shelled with artillery (1 explosion) and mortars (16 explosions), while in Znob-Novhorodska community artillery shelling with 4 explosions was recorded.

Russian troops dropped 20 mines in the Krasnopilska community, and in the Shalyhinska community, the enemy struck with an FPV drone with 4 explosions. The Hlukhiv community also came under artillery fire with one explosion.

Russians shelled Sumy region with artillery for an hour: an elderly woman was killed and a teenage granddaughter was wounded10.05.24, 15:56 • 25378 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

