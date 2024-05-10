Russians shelled Sumy region with artillery for an hour: an elderly woman was killed and a teenage granddaughter was wounded

Russian troops shelled Shostka district in Sumy region this morning, killing a 64-year-old woman and wounding her 17-year-old granddaughter, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Sumy region. This morning, the enemy fired at the border of Shostka district once again. [A 64-year-old woman was killed and her 17-year-old granddaughter was injured as a result of the shelling," the Interior Ministry said.

According to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, on May 10, starting at 7:10 a.m., the occupiers shelled the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community in Shostka district with artillery for an hour.

Addendum

According to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, on May 9, at about 14:15, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of Bilopillia, Sumy district. As a result of the attack, the occupiers damaged apartment buildings and private houses.

