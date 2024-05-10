Russian army strikes 302 times in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
On May 9, the Russian military detonated 302 explosions in 60 attacks on the territory of several settlements in Sumy Region, using various types of weapons, including mortars, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, drones and guided bombs.
During the day on May 9, the Russian military fired 60 times at Sumy region, 302 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
- Krasnopilska community was shelled with mortars (39 explosions), artillery (4 explosions) and a drone (1 explosion).
- The Yunakivska community was shelled with mortars (12 explosions), multiple rocket launchers (16 explosions), and air strikes with guided bombs (2 explosions).
- The community of Myropilsk was shelled with mortars (22 explosions) and artillery (24 explosions).
- Three mines were dropped on the Khotyn community. There was also artillery shelling (9 explosions).
- Novosloboda community was shelled with mortars (10 explosions).
- The Bilopilska community was attacked with mortars (18 explosions), multiple launch rocket systems (6 explosions), artillery (18 explosions) and FPV drones (2 explosions). There was also an air strike with guided bombs (3 explosions).
- There were mortar attacks (65 explosions) and FPV drone strikes (2 explosions) in the Velykopysarivska community.
- The Esman community was also attacked by FPV drones (3 explosions), artillery (11 explosions) and mortars (2 explosions).
- There was artillery shelling (23 explosions) and an FPV drone attack (1 explosion) in Seredyna Budska community.
- Two mines were dropped on Putivl community.
- Shalyhyne community was also attacked by an FPV drone (2 explosions).
