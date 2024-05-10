Russian army strikes 302 times in Sumy region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russian army strikes 302 times in Sumy region

Russian army strikes 302 times in Sumy region

Kyiv

On May 9, the Russian military detonated 302 explosions in 60 attacks on the territory of several settlements in Sumy Region, using various types of weapons, including mortars, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, drones and guided bombs.

During the day on May 9, the Russian military fired 60 times at Sumy region, 302 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

  • Krasnopilska community was shelled with mortars (39 explosions), artillery (4 explosions) and a drone (1 explosion).
  • The Yunakivska community was shelled with mortars (12 explosions), multiple rocket launchers (16 explosions), and air strikes with guided bombs (2 explosions).
  • The community of Myropilsk was shelled with mortars (22 explosions) and artillery (24 explosions).
  • Three mines were dropped on the Khotyn community. There was also artillery shelling (9 explosions).
  • Novosloboda community was shelled with mortars (10 explosions).
  • The Bilopilska community was attacked with mortars (18 explosions), multiple launch rocket systems (6 explosions), artillery (18 explosions) and FPV drones (2 explosions). There was also an air strike with guided bombs (3 explosions).
  • There were mortar attacks (65 explosions) and FPV drone strikes (2 explosions) in the Velykopysarivska community.
  • The Esman community was also attacked by FPV drones (3 explosions), artillery (11 explosions) and mortars (2 explosions).
  • There was artillery shelling (23 explosions) and an FPV drone attack (1 explosion) in Seredyna Budska community.
  • Two mines were dropped on Putivl community.
  • Shalyhyne community was also attacked by an FPV drone (2 explosions).

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
khotynKhotyn

