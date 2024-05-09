Russian troops shelled five communities in Sumy region, 46 explosions occurred

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 46 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (7 explosions).

Esman community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Bilopilska community: shelling from an automatic grenade launcher (15 explosions) was recorded.

Seredina-Buda community: 7 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Junakivka community: mortar shelling (13 explosions).

Recall

According to a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Sumy region remains the region where the enemy is most active in sabotage. Attempts to infiltrate enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups are made there with some frequency.