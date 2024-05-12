Russians shelled 5 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: more than 50 explosions were heard

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 56 explosions were recorded. The enemy fired from mortars, artillery, tanks and MLRS, the Sumy RMA reported, according to UNN.

Details

Reportedly, Khotyn, Yunakivka, Myropil, Krasnopil, and Esman communities were subjected to hostile shelling.

Krasnopilska community: the enemy used mortars (7 explosions).

Esman community: mortar shelling (7 explosions).

Khotyn community: shelling from a tank (15 explosions), mortars (6 explosions), and MLRS (6 explosions) was recorded.

Myropilska community: Russians attacked with artillery (13 explosions).

Yunakivska community: there was an artillery shelling (2 explosions).

