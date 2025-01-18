General Staff confirms destruction of oil depot in Tula region of Russia and enemy air defense systems

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an enemy oil depot in the Tula region of Russia and enemy air defense systems, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukrainian Defense Forces hit an oil depot and enemy air defense facilities. On the night of January 18, units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked the federal state-owned institution "8 March" in the Tula region. This facility, in particular, stored oil products. A fire was recorded on the territory of the enterprise. It is known that the oil depot is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," the General Staff said in a statement.

"In addition, Ukrainian strike UAVs hit the Nebo-SVU radar station in the temporarily occupied Kherson region. In addition, the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the Buk-M3 complex and the 9S32M radar station of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, which were located on the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. The extent of the damage is being clarified," the statement said.

As noted, "The Ukrainian Defense Forces will carry out similar strikes until the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country is completely stopped.

