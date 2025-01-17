ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff confirms defeat of occupants' radar equipment: what is it about

General Staff confirms defeat of occupants' radar equipment: what is it about

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26871 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of radar equipment of the Russian occupiers. The damage to the 92H6 radar station of the S-400 complex and the damage to the equipment of the radio battalion was confirmed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the radar equipment of the Russian occupiers, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Yesterday afternoon, units of the Missile Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, conducted precision strikes on the military targets of the Russian aggressor in the territory of the Belgorod region. In particular, the positions of the anti-aircraft missile battalion of the 568th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Russian occupation army were attacked. The termination of the functioning of the 92H6 radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system was recorded, which indicates a successful defeat of the target

- reported the General Staff.

It is also noted that "our missile launchers also successfully worked on the positions of the radar company of the radio engineering battalion of the 336th radio engineering regiment of the Russian invaders." "Damage to the equipment of this unit has been confirmed," the General Staff noted.

"Combat work to weaken the air defense of the Russian Federation continues," the statement said.

141 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the frontline is the hottest

