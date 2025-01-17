General Staff confirms defeat of occupants' radar equipment: what is it about

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the radar equipment of the Russian occupiers, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Yesterday afternoon, units of the Missile Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, conducted precision strikes on the military targets of the Russian aggressor in the territory of the Belgorod region. In particular, the positions of the anti-aircraft missile battalion of the 568th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Russian occupation army were attacked. The termination of the functioning of the 92H6 radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system was recorded, which indicates a successful defeat of the target - reported the General Staff.

It is also noted that "our missile launchers also successfully worked on the positions of the radar company of the radio engineering battalion of the 336th radio engineering regiment of the Russian invaders." "Damage to the equipment of this unit has been confirmed," the General Staff noted.

"Combat work to weaken the air defense of the Russian Federation continues," the statement said.

141 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the frontline is the hottest