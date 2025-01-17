141 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the frontline is the hottest

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121842 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112830 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120840 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122446 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151705 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107241 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149978 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104086 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113691 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105871 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134033 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103650 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110430 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108099 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 121842 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 151705 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149978 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179556 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169042 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108099 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110430 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134033 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128595 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146288 views
Actual
141 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the frontline is the hottest

141 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the frontline is the hottest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30246 views

There were 141 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, where 53 attacks were repelled. The enemy carried out 35 air strikes and fired about 5,000 times.

141 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff reported in a morning report on January 17, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 141 combat engagements took place

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched three missile and 35 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 2 missiles and dropped 60 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it made about 5,000 attacks, 116 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,670 kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, the missile forces of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of personnel, two command posts, as well as two air defense facilities of the Russian invaders.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Kharkiv sector yesterday.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached eight over the last day. Defense forces repelled the occupants' attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Holubivka, Zahryzove and Pishchane.

On the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 13 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Kopanky, Novosergiivka, Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Novoplatonivka, Terny and Zarichne.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Ivan-Daryivka yesterday.

Seven attempts of the invaders to advance near Pryvillia, Bila Hora, Hryhorivka and Chasovyi Yar were stopped by Ukrainian troops in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy tried to advance 14 times in the areas of Krymske, Leonidivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

53 attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. The enemy troops are most active near Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Vodyane Druhe, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Ulakly, Kurakhove, Dachne and Yantarne.

The defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novopavlivka direction. In the areas of Kostiantynopil, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 11 times.

In the Gulyaypilsky sector, the enemy did not conduct any active operations yesterday.

On the Orikhivsky direction, the enemy attacked Novodanilivka without success.

The enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to seize the positions of our defenders in the Prydniprovsky sector over the past day.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted 20 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units yesterday, launched nine air strikes, dropped 12 KABs, and fired 418 times at the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including eight times from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

Plus 1670 occupants and more than 150 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses17.01.25, 08:07 • 28580 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising