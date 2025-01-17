141 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the frontline is the hottest

141 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff reported in a morning report on January 17, UNN reports.

The enemy launched three missile and 35 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 2 missiles and dropped 60 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it made about 5,000 attacks, 116 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,670 kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, the missile forces of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of personnel, two command posts, as well as two air defense facilities of the Russian invaders.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Kharkiv sector yesterday.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached eight over the last day. Defense forces repelled the occupants' attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Holubivka, Zahryzove and Pishchane.

On the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 13 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Kopanky, Novosergiivka, Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Novoplatonivka, Terny and Zarichne.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Ivan-Daryivka yesterday.

Seven attempts of the invaders to advance near Pryvillia, Bila Hora, Hryhorivka and Chasovyi Yar were stopped by Ukrainian troops in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy tried to advance 14 times in the areas of Krymske, Leonidivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

53 attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. The enemy troops are most active near Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Vodyane Druhe, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Ulakly, Kurakhove, Dachne and Yantarne.

The defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novopavlivka direction. In the areas of Kostiantynopil, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 11 times.

In the Gulyaypilsky sector, the enemy did not conduct any active operations yesterday.

On the Orikhivsky direction, the enemy attacked Novodanilivka without success.

The enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to seize the positions of our defenders in the Prydniprovsky sector over the past day.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted 20 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units yesterday, launched nine air strikes, dropped 12 KABs, and fired 418 times at the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including eight times from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

