Plus 1670 occupants and more than 150 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Over the last day, from January 16 to January 17, the Russian army lost 1670 soldiers, 12 tanks and 13 armored combat vehicles at the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/17/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

- personnel - about 815,820 (+1670) people were liquidated;

- tanks - 9803 (+12) units;

- armored combat vehicles - 20,381 (+13) units;

- artillery systems - 22,019 (+4) units;

- MLRS - 1262 units;

- air defense systems - 1046 units;

- aircraft - 369 units;

- helicopters - 331 units;

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 22,566 (+63) units;

- cruise missiles - 3049 units;

- ships/boats - 28 units;

- submarines - 1 unit;

- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 34,256 (+124) units;

- special equipment - 3699 (+2) units.

