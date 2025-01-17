ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126445 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115417 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123454 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124798 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155572 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107917 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152766 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104136 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113732 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

In the Kursk region, the entire DPRK military contingent may be destroyed by April 2025 - ISW

In the Kursk region, the entire DPRK military contingent may be destroyed by April 2025 - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30406 views

According to the ISW, the 12,000-strong contingent of North Korean troops in the Kursk region could be completely destroyed by April 2025. Daily losses amount to about 92 soldiers since the beginning of their participation in the fighting.

The entire 12,000-strong contingent of North Korean troops currently stationed in the Kursk region could be killed or wounded in action by mid-April 2025. This is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, North Korean troops have suffered approximately 92 casualties per day since engaging in hostilities in December 2024. In early January 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 3,800 North Korean troops had already been killed or wounded. According to South Korea's National Intelligence Service, as of January 13, 2025, 300 North Koreans had been killed and another 2,700 injured.

ISW analysts note that if the current rate of losses continues, the entire contingent of 12,000 North Korean soldiers could be destroyed in 12 weeks (by mid-April 2025).

North Korean troops are likely to continue to suffer a higher ratio of wounded to dead, which is typical of armed conflict. It is unclear if and when wounded North Korean soldiers will return to combat,

- the report says.

Recall

Ukraine's special operations forces captured a DPRK serviceman despite massive Russian artillery fire. This is the third attempt to capture North Korean soldiers, the previous two ended in the deaths of the prisoners.

Minister Sibiga also spoke about the difficulties of capturing North Korean military personnel because of their tendency to commit suicide. This is the first time that the DPRK military has participated in combat operations in Europe.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

