In the east of Simferopol, ATES guerrillas have recorded the location of Russian air defense installations
Activists of the ATESH movement recorded the location of S-300/400 anti-aircraft missile systems near Simferopol in Crimea, providing coordinates 44.952273, 34.194718.
Partisans of the "ATESH" movement have recorded the location of air defense systems - S-300/400 in the east of Simferopol. Activists of "ATESH" reported this in Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
ATES agents recorded the location of air defense systems - S-300/400, which are located on Lashkivska Gora, in the east of Simferopol. Coordinates: 44.952273, 34.194718
Recall
The SBU Special Forces managed to hit 8 Russian air defense systems, including TOR-M2 and BUK SAMs.