Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian Buk-M3 and radar in occupied Luhansk region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully engaged a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and destroyed an enemy radar in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. The targets were located tens of kilometers from the front line.
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed an enemy Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and eliminated a Russian radar station in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.
On the night of October 25, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, as part of the tasks of detecting and eliminating enemy air defense systems, destroyed the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and destroyed the 9C36 Buk-M2 target illumination and missile guidance radar station
The targets were reportedly located in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, several dozen kilometers from the contact line.
"The work is ongoing. The weakening of Russian air defense makes other important enemy targets vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes both at the front and in the deep rear," the General Staff said.
Southern Defense Forces destroy enemy Uragan MLRS09.10.24, 07:48 • 17471 view